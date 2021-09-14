Jessica Chastain Jokes Oscar Isaac Isn't the Only Actor She Has 'Amazing Chemistry' With (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain is opening up about her unexpectedly cozy moment with Oscar Isaac at the Venice Film Fest. While a particular photo of them went viral, the actress says she's got impressive chemistry with other co-stars as well.

"We've been friends for over 20 years," Chastain told ET's Lauren Zima while reflecting on Isaac, who made headlines as he seemingly kissed her armpit while posing for photos on the red carpet at the Venice Film Fest on Sept 4. "He's like a jokester, and I adore him."

Chastain and Isaac are currently co-starring in the HBO miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, and previously co-starred as a married couple in the 2014 drama A Most Violent Year. Their moment from the red carpet took off on social media as people were both baffled and fascinated by their interaction.

"I think because he's a man and I'm a woman it became this huge thing," Chastain continued. "But also, I have to put it out there, I have amazing chemistry with Anne Hathaway as well."

ET spoke with Isaac the day before, and the actor said that Chastain "Smelled like roses."

"Well, I do," Chastain quipped, when asked about her co-stars compliment. Chastain later joked that Hathaway also "smells like roses."

Chastain will soon be sharing the screen with Andrew Garfield as the two star in the upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on the televangelist couple Jim and Tammy Faye Baker.

According to Chastain, to get into hair and makeup for the role took upwards of "seven and a half hours," for Tammy Faye's famously elaborate 1990s looks, "Which was super difficult."

"For the most part, it was like two and half [to] three hours of prosthetics," Chastain said, explaining that she used the time in the makeup chair to listen to recordings of Tammy Faye's voice to inform her own performance. "I tried to use it to my advantage."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye hits theaters Sept. 17.