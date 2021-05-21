Jessica Simpson Celebrates 11 Years of Love With Heartfelt Message to Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is celebrating 11 years of love with Eric Johnson!

The 40-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her loving husband. The two first started dating in May 2010 and tied the knot in July 2014. They share three children together -- Maxwell, 9, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 2.

"11 years STRONG," Simpson captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of her and Johnson cuddled up close. "11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE."

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine," she continued. "Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved. Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us -- as is and forevermore."

Simpson's post comes just a few weeks after Johnson shared an equally loving tribute to the singer over Mother's Day weekend.

"Jess, I love seeing the kids look at you with so much love and admiration in their eyes," he gushed. "I love when Birdie won’t let you go. I love your way with Maxwell and Ace and how you show them to respect everything in life. You are thoughtful of our kids’ every need and you sing to them. I love that they have the best mom in the universe, and that you are so dang funny. I Love you babe!"

"Happy Mothers Day, Jess!" another post read. "That was a really stellar day and weekend. I love you. You are beautiful."

While speaking to ET last February, Simpson also couldn't help herself from gushing over her husband, describing their love as "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me as a woman is so sexy," she marveled. "And it is so empowering. He just knows that this is my calling and he knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand."

Hear more in the video below.