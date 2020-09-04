Jessica Simpson Recreates Her 'Housewife of the Year' 'Rolling Stone' Cover

Jessica Simpson is updating one of her most iconic magazine covers! The 39-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday to share side-by-pics of herself to make a hilarious comparison.

In the first photo, which was taken amid self-quarantine due to the coronavirus, Simpson is wearing a sweatsuit and slippers, has her hair up in a bandanna and is sans makeup as she holds a multitude of cleaning supplies.

The second snap is her 2003 Rolling Stone cover and, while a singular cleaning product made the cut, the similarities of the two pics end there.The cover, which featured the headline "Housewife of the Year," shows a smiling, fresh faced Simpson in a tank top, panties and heels as she holds a Swiffer.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days," she quipped alongside the pics.

Simpson shot the cover amid her marriage to Nick Lachey, during which they starred on a reality show titled Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The show ended in 2005 and she and Lachey got a divorce one year later. Simpson is now married to Eric Johnson and has three children, while Lachey also has three kids with his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

Looking back at her marriage to Lachey during a February interview with ET, Simpson said she was "madly in love" with the 98 Degrees singer.

"I loved everything about the guy and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him," she said. "I was 22 years old when we got married, but I thought I knew my future and I thought he was gonna be in it forever."

Watch the video below for more on Simpson.