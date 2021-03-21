Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Pics From Daughter Birdie's 2nd Birthday

Jessica Simpson's baby is 2! The fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday to share sweet pics from her youngest child's birthday celebration, which was full of precious family moments.

"Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well all reveled in," Simpson captioned a pic showing herself and husband Eric Johnson helping Birdie blow out her candles.

"Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom. You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life," she added. "I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae."

Simpson and Johnson are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Maxwell and 7-year-old son Ace, who made appearances in the singer's next pic.

"We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast...DONUTS 🍩🎉," she wrote. "I can’t believe my baby is 2 😭😭😭."

Fans may soon get to see even more of Simpson and her adorable family, as she recently signed a multi-media rights deal with Amazon Studios. The agreement includes both an unscripted and a scripted series based off of her memoir, Open Book, as well as two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories.

A source close to the deal told ET in December that both of the TV projects were already in development. As for the unscripted series, the source said that it would begin shooting in 2021, adding that fans can expect that Simpson's husband, Eric, and three kids will be included on some level.

In a press release, Amazon said that the multi-part docuseries will include vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade. ET's source noted that Simpson shared 300 hours of personal footage for the project.

Additionally, Amazon teased that the show will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business, and finding her voice.

See more on Simpson in the video below.