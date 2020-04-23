Jessie James Decker Defends Lounging in Her Underwear Around Her Kids

Jessie James Decker is hitting back at her critics.

The mom of three found herself politely clapping back at a few commenters who criticized her Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo showed Jessie sprawled out on a chair with a glass of wine, but it's her wardrobe -- and her child in the background -- that some fans took issue with.

"You walk around like that with your kids around," one user wrote, referring to Jessie's ensemble: comfy slippers, black underwear and a white T-shirt.

Jessie replied, "Yes. No different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of."

The singer also joked about her outfit while replying to another fan. "Poor Eric mentioned nicely he was tired of seeing me and my old maternity panties LOL," she wrote.

Jessie has been quarantining with her husband, Eric Decker, and three kids: Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2.

The singer previously told ET that she and Eric have been able to work out their issues through her music. He learned to open up a little after hearing her song, "Use Your Words."

"He was like, 'You were mad at me that day, weren't you?'" Jessie said of her husband's reaction to the song. "And I was like, 'I was, but thanks for the inspiration.'"

"He is not a very vocal person sometimes. That is one of the reasons I love him. Sometimes, men just need a little push," Jessie added. "Men won't always be like, 'You are so beautiful. You look great today.' And sometimes women want to hear that."

See more in the video below.