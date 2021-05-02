Jill Biden Records PSA for Puppy Bowl With First Dogs Champ and Major: Watch!

First lady Jill Biden is giving the spotlight to her and President Joe Biden's adorable dogs, Champ and Major, in a new PSA for Puppy Bowl XVII.

Puppy Bowl XVII will stream on Discovery+ on Feb. 7, and in the PSA, Biden stresses the importance of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, even when people are out walking their dogs. Biden filmed the PSA in the White House with Champ and Major.

"For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort, and, maybe a bark or two on the video conference," Biden says. "The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy. So, please keep wearing your masks even when you're out walking your dog."

Major, who was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, is actually a history-making pet. He marks the first rescue dog to live in the White House.