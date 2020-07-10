Jill Duggar Admits She's 'Not on the Best Terms' With Her Family

Jill Dugger is "not on the best terms" with the Duggar family. In a video posted on Wednesday, the 29-year-old former reality star and husband Derick Dillard got candid about their relationship with Jill's family, as well as stated that they don't regret leaving Counting On.

"There’s been some distancing there," Jill admitted. "We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration. But we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."

Jill added that they are "working through it" and it has been "difficult," but didn't feel comfortable sharing details of their rift.

"We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess," she said. "We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail."

Jill and Derick left the TLC reality series in 2017. Their exit came after Derick received backlash for his controversial tweets disapproving of transgender reality star Jazz Jennings. TLC later addressed Derick's tweets, stating they "had no plans" to work with him in the future. While the couple addressed why they decided to leave the show, they didn't bring up Derick's controversy.

"We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out," Jill shared. "We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals."

"It was a good decision for us," she continued. "It was a really difficult decision, but something that we knew we needed to do for our family."

As for ever returning in front of the camera, Derick said they wouldn't go back "under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left."

"Meaning, just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything," he explained.

Jill echoed her husband's sentiment, adding, "Right now we have no plans to join back into the how or anything. We don’t regret leaving the show. We feel like it was the best thing for our family."

