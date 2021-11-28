Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto Are Engaged!

Love is in the air! Jillian Michaels is engaged!

The celebrity fitness guru announced that she and her longtime girlfriend, DeShanna Marie Minuto, got engaged over the weekend.

Michaels shared a snapshot of herself and Minuto embracing, as her new fiancée flaunts her sizable new sparkler, to Instagram on Sunday.

"1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes' ❤️" Michaels captioned the pic.

Speaking to People, Michaels showered her ladylove with praise, sharing, "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives."

"Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," she added. "This woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine."

According to the publication, Michaels -- who has been dating Minuto since 2018 -- proposed with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond flanked by two single carat on both sides.

This is Michaels' second engagement after previously being engaged to ex Heidi Rhoades. Michaels and Rhodes share two children -- 11-year-old daughter Lukensia, whom they adopted in May 2012, and 9-year-old son Phoenix, whom Rhodes gave birth to, also in May 2012.

Congrats to the happy, newly engaged couple!