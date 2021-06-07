Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Announce They Are Expecting Another Baby

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are expecting a baby! The newlyweds announced the news with some sweet snapshots posted to Instagram on Monday night.

Gale shared a slideshow of photos revealing her burgeoning baby bump in a white ensemble, which she captioned simply with a white dove emoji.

The pics also included the couple's two children -- including their 1-year-old daughter Naomi and Allen's 6-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

In the final photo in the snapshot, Gale is holding a paper with a list of names which reads, "Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi, Baby Allen."

Allen shared the news to his Instagram as well, posting a funny montage of different scenes from different films which hilariously come together to reveal the pregnancy news.

The video blended clips from Knocked Up, Friday, Game of Thrones, and even the musical number "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton, and Allen captioned the clip "Well......😊🤷🏽‍♂️ @lexmarieallen."

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the pair tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony on May 28, that included family and close friends such as fellow country artists Tyler Rich, Chuck Wicks and Darius Rucker.

Gale shared a snapshot from their wedding photo booth on her Instagram Story shortly after saying "I do," and she and Allen posted more pics from their nuptials several days later.

Allen and Gale got engaged in July 2019. They welcomed their first child together, Naomi, in March 2020.

Allen previously told ET, when Gale was pregnant with Naomi, that his son Aadyn had been "wanting to be a big brother for a while."

"He's been asking, and I finally told him," he shared at the time. "He's super excited about it."

Congrats to the happy family!