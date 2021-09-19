Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Katie Kimmel Marries Will Logsdon

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter, Katie Kimmel, is married. The 30-year-old artist married Will Logsdon on Saturday.

Both Katie and Will shared glimpses into their whimsical wedding on their Instagram Stories. In the photos, Katie sports a gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding dress adorned with bows and sports a colorful tiara. Meanwhile, Will wore a black tux and bow tie, and a pair of custom cowboy boots he proudly showed off. The couple's first dance was set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Kimmel opened up about his daughter tying the knot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week and said he was a fan of his soon-to-be son-in-law.

"People ask that too like, 'How's the guy?' And I'll tell you, the guy is great," he said. "His name is Will and he's a great guy. And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now. That's how we operate in my family."

Kimmel also jokingly responded with zero enthusiasm when DeGeneres congratulated him.

"People keep saying congratulations," he said. "I don't know what I'm being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It's not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It's not like we're selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing."

Kimmel shares Katie as well as his 27-year-old son, Kevin, with his ex-wife, Gina. He also has a 7-year-old daughter, Jane, and a 4-year-old son, Billy, with wife Molly McNearney.