Jodie Sweetin and Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski Are Engaged!

Wedding bells are on the horizon! Jodie Sweetin and longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged.

The Fuller House actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news, alongside a photo of the happy couple.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person," Sweetin wrote, alongside the beaming photo, in which she also showed off her shiny new sparkler. "I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us."

"Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together," she added. "I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍"

Sweetin opened her post with a poem from Maya Angelou: " In all the world there is/No heart for me like yours./ In all the world there is/ No love for you like mine."

The couple have taken this next step in their relationship after dating for more than four years.

This will mark Sweetin's fourth marriage. The actress has two daughters -- 13-year-old daughter Zoie, from her previous marriage to Cody Herpin, and 11-year-old Beatrix, from her marriage to Marty Coyle.

Congrats to the happy couple!