Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood and 7 More Celebs Go 'Beyond the Edge' in CBS' New Competition Series

The trio are just one-third of the celebrity competitors on CBS' new reality competition series, Beyond the Edge, which was announced Wednesday evening during the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother. The series, premiering Wednesday, March 16, follows nine celebrities as they trade "their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go beyond their comfort zone." It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Sweetin, Underwood and Williams will be joined by country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova and NFL legend Mike Singletary. Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo serves as the host.

CBS revealed the three-minute cold opening of Beyond the Edge, which you can watch above, to offer a better sense of the intensity of the celebrities' two-week-long journey as they compete to raise money for their respective charities.

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

Here is the official synopsis: "For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations -- instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity."

CBS

CBS

“Beyond the Edge is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman in a statement. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks -- the harsh jungles of Panama -- and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

Beyond the Edge premieres Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

