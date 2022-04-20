Jodie Sweetin Reveals How Bob Saget Influenced Her Parenting Style

Jodie Sweetin learned a lot from Bob Saget. The 40-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of the Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast, and told Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter what she learned about parenting from her late Full House co-star. Sweetin is mom to Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11.

"When I think back on it, I remember Bob just being really inclusive of his kids," Sweetin explained of Saget's three now-adult daughters. "He didn’t talk to them like they were idiots -- and he did the same with me. He treated me with respect as a young person."

As a result, Sweetin said, "I understood that, when I had kids, you can joke with them, you can have real conversations."

It wasn't just Saget who positively influenced Sweetin, rather it was the whole "family unit" of the cast, which also included John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

"[They] brought a level of humor to my parenting that my kids are also inheriting, [which] is both good and bad," she quipped, before sincerely stating, "I learned a lot from them, and I continue to."

When ET spoke to Sweetin in February, one month after Saget died at age 65, she revealed what her TV dad taught her about handling grief and loss.

"Bob, he suffered so much loss in his life. His sisters and other siblings that passed before he was born and his parents, there was a lot of loss in Bob's life," she said. "But he walked through it with humor, and he learned that from his dad, Ben."

"One of the things I just remember him trying to joke and laugh and make those inappropriate jokes at some of the darker things because... otherwise how do you deal with it? How do you process it? It weighs down on you," Sweetin continued. "That's something that I will always remember and that I find I do now is I deal with things through laughter or maybe I don't deal with things."