Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day: See the Most Heartwarming Family Moments

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day was not just a monumental moment for themselves, but for their families as well.

On Wednesday, 78-year-old Biden and 56-year-old Harris were sworn in as president and vice president respectively, and shared the historic day with their families. Biden paid tribute to his family when he took the oath of office by placing his hand on a Bible that has been in his family since 1893. Biden has used the distinct Bible emblazoned with a Celtic cross during past swearing-in ceremonies as U.S. senator and as vice president, and his late son, Beau, also used it when he was sworn in as the Delaware attorney general.

SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, he also Instagrammed a sweet video of him and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, holding hands.

"I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead," he wrote.

Jill was, of course, by her husband's side during his inauguration, wearing a custom ocean blue coat and matching dress from New York-based brand Markarian.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Biden's two children, 50-year-old son Hunter and 39-year-old daughter Ashley, were photographed on the big day sharing an emotional family group hug.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As for Harris, she shared her own sweet moments with her husband, Doug Emhoff, the two sharing embraces throughout the day.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Harris and her stepdaughter, 21-year-old Ella, also shared a cute moment with Jennifer Lopez, who gave a moving performance of "This Land Is Your Land" while throwing in a "Let's Get Loud" moment.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harris' stepson, 26-year-old Cole Emhoff, was photographed sharing a special family moment with her and his sister.

OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Harris' niece, 36-year-old Meena Harris, appeared to thoroughly enjoy the day, taking selfies with Elizabeth Warren.

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After officially being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Biden gave a heartfelt speech about uniting as Americans.

"History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity," he said. "We can see each other, not as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos."

"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward," he continued. "And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail. We have never, ever, ever, ever failed in America when we've acted together."