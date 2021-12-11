Joe Biden Appears with Jimmy Fallon for Late-Night Debut as President

Joe Biden carved out a small chunk out of his busy day Friday to make his late-night debut as POTUS.

Biden appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they discussed, among other things, the late-night host's new Christmas single "It Was a… (Masked Christmas)" featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fallon asked Biden what else can be done to once and for all put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, I think what I'd do is have more people listen to your song," said Biden referring to the pandemic-themed holiday track Fallon dropped this week. "I think that'll get them moving."

The TV host was ecstatic after Biden's official Twitter account tweeted the music video ahead of his late-night TV appearance. Fallon thanked the president for the gesture, and added that "it changed everything" because "all these radio stations want the song."

"It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" music video features Grande and Fallon wearing matching white sweaters while Megan sported a nurse uniform and syringes as nails.

Some of the lyrics included, "It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/But it's Christmas time. We'll be in line for a booster."

Megan rapped, "This Christmas imma make it count. No more quarantine on the couch. This year hang that mistletoe. Imma kiss everybody that I know. This year's different, you can tell. Deck those halls and jingle bells."

"Put Purell on everything. Turkey, eggnog, candy cane. Hey Ho. There's a good chance of snow. Hey Ho. Somebody wipe Rudolph's nose. Ho Hey. I promise we'll be okay."

Biden and Fallon also discussed other serious matters -- like the importance of bipartisanship, the "Build Back Better" bill and passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.