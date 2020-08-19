Joe Biden Officially Accepts the Democratic Nomination for President as Wife Jill Cheers Him On

Joe Biden has officially been nominated as the Democratic candidate for president of the United States. The former vice president gladly accepted the honor, with his wife, Jill, by his side during the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

After all 57 states and territories participated in the Roll Call Across America, Biden collected 2,687 delegates to formally accept the nomination.

"Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart," Biden said after he nabbed the nomination during the virtual event. "Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family. And I'll see you on Thursday. Thank you."

He also took to Twitter to write, "It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention."

During night two of the event, former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter threw in their support for Biden.

"Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness. We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people," 95-year-old Carter stated.

"He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but actions. More than ever, that's what we need," he continued. "Joe Biden must be our next president."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.