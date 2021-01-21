Joe Biden's Inauguration Day: Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Shonda Rhimes and More React

It's a new era in American politics. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, with Kamala Harris as vice president, and plenty of celebrities shared their excitement about Inauguration Day on social media.
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the historic inauguration in Washington, D.C. The day will also included performances by Lady Gaga, who sang a rousing rendition of the national anthem, as well as from Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.
Both Mindy Kaling and Shonda Rhimes pointed out what the day meant for children, particularly, Harris making history as the first woman, Black American and South Asian American to get sworn in as vice president.
Kaling shared a picture of her daughter, 3-year-old Katherine, watching the inauguration in her pajamas.
"I was at work, but she said, 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy,'" Kaling wrote. "Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."
Rihanna also celebrated the new era, writing, "I’m just here to help. 🤷🏿♀️ #wediditJoe."
Meanwhile, Rhimes wrote, "Brown girls no longer just dreaming. #bidenharris2020."
Check out more celebrity reactions to Inauguration Day below.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee previously announced "America United" as the theme of the day, explaining on their website, "At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future."
In Biden's speech in Delaware in November, he urged unity, calling for an end to "partisan warfare."
"The purpose of our politics isn't to wage total and unrelenting war. It's to solve problems," he said. "We may be opponents, but we're not enemies. We're Americans."
