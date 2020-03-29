Joe Diffie, GRAMMY-Winning Country Singer, Dies at 61 From Coronavirus Complications

Joe Diffie has died from complications due to coronavirus, ET confirms. He was 61. Diffie's family asks for their privacy to be respected at this time, his rep tells ET.

The country music legend was one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the 1990s, having written hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina. He won a GRAMMY Award in 1998 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals, for "Same Old Train."

Diffie's hits include "Home," "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame)," "Ships That Don’t Come In," "Honky Tonk Attitude," and more. He recently celebrated 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer shared on Friday that he was receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. "I am under the care of medical professionals," he wrote, in part, on Instagram. "My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

A week earlier, Diffie posted about having to reschedule shows due to the outbreak.

"I just want to say to all the fans, the show cancellations are not my idea of a good time. Promoters, venues etc are postponing these events, as expected with everything going on. These shows that are postponed are affecting all of us musicians and our bands, crews, drivers, etc. Please pray for all of us and hope we can get America back on track and back to normal," he wrote. "We definitely will miss all of the fans and we plan on rescheduling any shows postponed! Thanks for being the greatest fans ever! Stay well and see you out there soon!!!"

Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic earlier this month. Since then, it's claimed the lives of several notable figures, including Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz and playwright Terrence McNally.

See more in the video below.