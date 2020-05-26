Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Parties With 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Bryce Hirschberg on a Boat

Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband, Dillon Passage, made waves over the weekend when he partied with Too Hot To Handle star Bryce Hirschberg. The two celebs, from two of Netflix's biggest hit series, partied on a boat in Marina del Rey, California.

Passage turned up to celebrate Hirschberg's 30th birthday with friends, and the pair posed for cozy snapshots while piloting around the waters adjacent to the oceanfront city.

Passage, 24, shared photos of the festivities -- which went down on Saturday and Sunday -- to his Instagram story.

"Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend," Passage said, describing Hirschberg in a video he posted from the reality star's boat. "Marina Del Rey, bitches!"

Bryce Hirschberg/Instagram

According to People, Passage befriended Hirschberg after meeting him through mutual contacts and Passage's manager also reps two of Hirschberg's Too Hot to Handle co-stars.

TMZ reports that Hirschberg invited Passage to the birthday bash after Passage reached out to him following the popular success of the Netflix reality dating series.

Passage, meanwhile, is married to Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on multiple charges including murder-for-hire and animal abuse.

Passage spoke with ET back in April and opened up about his marriage to Exotic, including the fact that the Tiger King star -- who is an avowed polygamist himself -- would "support" him if he were to pursue another relationship during Exotic's time behind bars.

"Me and Joe have had that conversation, actually," Passage revealed to ET's Lauren Zima. "He doesn't want me alone forever. Right now, I don't feel the need to fill that empty void, [but] if I do ever meet somebody that I feel is going to be very important to me, then Joe would be perfectly fine-- Well, maybe not perfectly fine, but he would support my decision to be happy again."