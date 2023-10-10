Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Custody Agreement Regarding Their Daughters

In documents obtained by ET, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress have reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, through the end of the year.

According to the docs, the court ruled that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the United Kingdom with their children.

According to the docs, Turner and Jonas will alternate weeks with their children between October and December. The filing shows that the girls will be with their father on Thanksgiving and their mother on Christmas.

"The parties have been engaged in productive mediation from October 4-7, 2023. Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming. For that reason, the parties jointly request that the Court enter the proposed order staying this proceeding and vacating all deadlines and trial dates submitted herewith," the documents read.

The judge also ordered both parties to submit a status report letter on or before Dec. 23, which will address the status of their mediation and the proceedings.

The custody agreement comes days after Turner and Jonas attended a four-day mediation in New York City. This also comes after the estranged couple had their first court hearing, which Jonas did not attend and Turner attended virtually.

The issue of their children's custody has been a battle between the pair ever since Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage.

Two weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of "wrongful retention" of their two children and asking the court to have their kids, who are dual citizens, returned to her native England, their "habitual residence." In the lawsuit, Turner also said the family relocated to England in April and planned to move into their new home there, which they signed a contract to purchase in July, upon its completion in December.

Turner further revealed an offer letter Jonas penned, in which he wrote to the home's owner, "We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home."

Days after the actress filed her lawsuit, ET confirmed that the two agreed to an Interim Consent Order, prohibiting the removal of the children from New York pending further order of the court.

Turner is currently staying with their daughters in an apartment loaned to her by Taylor Swift in NYC, while Jonas is on tour.

On Jan. 2, 2024, the estranged couple has a trial to try to resolve the custody of their children and come to a more permanent solution.

