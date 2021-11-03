'Joe Millionaire' Being Revived at Fox, But With Double the Twists

Fox is bringing back its dating show from 2003, which centered around a bachelor who was presumed to be wealthy (but really wasn't), but this time with a new twist, the network announced Wednesday. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will double down, quite literally, with two single "Joe Millionaires" where the women will have to decide which of the two is the real millionaire and which one is the imposter.

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox. “I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”



Here's how it's all going to work: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will feature two single men -- one a millionaire, the other an “average Joe” with little to his name. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important -- love or money?