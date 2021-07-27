Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dead at 46

Joey Jordison, drummer and founding member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, died on Monday. He was 46.
"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," the musician's family said in a statement. "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow."
"To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music," the statement continued. "The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."
Jordison founded Slipknot with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray in 1995 and played with the band as a drummer for nearly two decades. According to Rolling Stone, Jordison left in 2013, citing "personal reasons," later revealing the real reason he exited was due to a neurological disease.
"I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs," he told the audience at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. "I couldn't play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym and I got myself back in f**king therapy, to f**king beat this sh*t."
Jordison played in a number of other bands over the years, including Scar The Martyr, Murderdolls, Vimic and Sinsaenum. He also performed with bands and artists like Rob Zombie, Korn and Metallica.
Shortly after news of his death broke on Tuesday, many took to Twitter to share their condolences and pay tribute to the music icon. See some reactions below:
RELATED CONTENT: