Joey Lawrence Marries Samantha Cope in Intimate Ceremony

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have said their "I dos!" On Sunday, the Blossom star got married in an intimate ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California.

According to People, who broke the news, the 46-year-old groom's brothers, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence, and his two daughters, 15-year-old Charleston and 12-year-old Liberty, were among those in attendance.

The groom first met his 34-year-old bride on the set of Lifetime Movie Network's My Husband's Secret Brother, and told ET that they had an instant connection.

"Honestly, it was very unexpected," Joey told ET in September. "...You don't plan on anything. It really is the age-old adage that life happens in between the plans that you make."

The actor added of his chance meeting with Samantha, "It was just wild, the whole thing, the way it happened. There was somebody else who was supposed to play that part, they fell out at the last minute. Everything happens for a reason, you have to believe that."

Joey and Samantha got engaged last August, one year after he filed for divorce from Chandie Lawrence, the mother of his two children.

The TV star shared with ET how meeting his now-wife during the pandemic affected their relationship.

"It's crazy because we met in such a time. There was no wining and dining, I wasn’t even in an emotional place to do that, we were in COVID, there's nowhere to go," Joey explained. "We met and sort of grew and fell in love with each other, like, totally confined. We didn’t even go anywhere. We went out to see our very first movie about three weeks ago."

He further gushed, "We have been, literally, confined to just hanging out and it has been the greatest thing ever."