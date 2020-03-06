John Boyega Gives Emotional Speech During Black Lives Matter Protest in London

John Boyega got emotional at a protest in London, England, on Wednesday, following the death of George Floyd.

The Star Wars actor spoke passionately to a group of protestors at Hyde Park about racial equality and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f**k that," he exclaimed into a megaphone, fighting back tears. "Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don't know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don't know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we're going to make sure that won't be an alien thought to our young ones."

"This is so vital," he added. "I need you guys to understand how painful this s**t is."

Later in the day, the official Star Wars Twitter account shared their support for Boyega in a statement:

"Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega, and his message that, 'Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.' The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero."

Reacting to Boyega's statement about possibly not having a career for speaking out, Get Out director Jordan Peele tweeted, "We got you, John," while J.K. Rowling, the author behind the Harry Potter series, added, "Happy to work with you any time, John."

Earlier in his speech, Boyega also stressed how important it is "that we keep control of this movement," and make it as peaceful as possible.

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important," he said. "We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting!"

"Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black," he continued. "You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black."

Prior to Wednesday's protest, Boyega reposted a video from Lizzo to his Instagram Stories, a catchy tune about finding your voice and getting out to vote. "Do you know how you can help make a change today? Vote! Presidential primaries today," the captions in her video read, as the states holding elections were highlighted. "There are many ways to protest. Find your voice and use it. We need you."

The "Truth Hurts" singer emotional while talking about finding hope amid the ongoing protests.

"This is the most outrage I've seen as a country and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope that I've had in a long time," she shared. "I really do believe in the good in people and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things and this isn't the first time."

"I am just one person and this is just one person's thoughts, one person's point of view, and you watching, you're just one person, but what we do when we actually come together for each other is what the future of this country is all about," she added. "It definitely ain't about the past. It is a better future."

