John Callahan, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 66

John Callahan, known for his role in All My Children, has died. He was 66.

The news was confirmed on Saturday by his ex-wife, Eva La Rue. The actor and La Rue were married from 1996 to 2005 and share 18-year-old daughter, Kaya McKenna.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow. "That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! 'Johnny Numbers', my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to 'Yesterday')."

"Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you," she continued. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Meanwhile, the Daytime Emmys wrote in a tweet: "We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones."

A handful of Callahan's previous co-stars and friends expressed their condolences.

Callahan starred as Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 to 2005. He also appeared in Santa Barbara, Days of Our Lives,General Hospital and web series The Bay.