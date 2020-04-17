John Krasinski Announces He's DJing a Virtual Prom For High School Students

John Krasinski is continuing his one-man crusade to make the world a happier place in a new and innovative way.

After starting his own web series, Some Good News (or SGN), dedicated to reporting the bright side of life, the Jack Ryan star decided to be the source of some good news himself.

For all the millions of kids who can't leave their homes or gather for prom this year amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Krasinski took to TikTok and Twitter on Thursday to reveal his plans to not only host a virtual prom, but to DJ the event as well.

"That’s right class of 2020! I’m DJing your prom this Friday at 8 EST/5 PST!" Krasinski wrote on social media. "See you then!"

The TikTok accompanying the announcement showed the actor in a tuxedo and spinning an album on a turn table with the words "How I wanna look for #SGNProm." The video then cuts to him sitting at a table in an apartment in a hoodie and a stained t-shirt, with the message, "How I will look…"

"Confused? Me too," Krasinski says in his Some Good News anchor suit. "For everyone missing prom, I'm hosting! This friday night."

Fans who are interested can click here to see the virtual event.

Krasinski's been doing his best to keep people's spirits up during these dark days with his instantly popular SGN series, and has already made headlines when he reunited with his former Office co-star Steve Carell, and reunited the cast of Hamilton.