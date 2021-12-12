John Legend Gets Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna After Getting Called Out by Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is making good on his word to get a tattoo designed by his little girl.

After his wife, Chrissy Teigen, called him out for bailing on the idea, Legend went to his favorite tattoo artist, Winter Stone, and made sure to follow through on getting the ink.

Legend took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a look at the tattoo -- both as it was being inked on and the end result.

"New tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna," Legend wrote over the photo of the adorable tattoo -- a line drawing of a bouquet of flowers first created by his 5-year-old daughter.

John Legend/Instagram

In a previous post, Legend shared a video of the artist delicately tattooing the fine-lined trio of flowers into his forearm.

Legend tagged both Winter Stone and Teigen in the post -- a low-key way to call her out and emphasize how he's finally getting the body art completed.

John Legend/Instagram

Last week, Teigen sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and reflected on how she wound up with an adorable cartoon drawing of a butterfly on her forearm, which Luna also sketched.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree!'" Teigen recounted. "And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm."

"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen continued, laughing. "But we support the arts in our household."

As it turns out, however, Teigen apparently supports the arts a tiny bit more, as Legend "didn't even end up getting it!"

Teigen said her husband took a photo of their tattoos and said he'd take them to their usual tattoo artist.

"Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!" Teigen exclaimed, quickly adding, "But I love it, Luna! So much."

It looks like Legend has decided to bite the bullet and keep up his end of the deal.