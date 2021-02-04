John Legend Is Encouraging Americans to Get Their COVID-19 Vaccines

John Legend wants everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

In a video to encourage getting the shots, the "All of Me" singer tells pharmacist Stephen Fadowele about why getting vaccinated is important to him.

"I've just been watching what's been going on in the nation and around the world. So many communities and families and lives have been disrupted by this virus and all the precautions we had to take to avoid getting it," he says. "The scientists have done such quick and powerful work in experimenting and developing these vaccines that are actually effective at preventing the spread of this virus. Now that that's happened, and these vaccines are widely available for the nation and the world, it is such beautiful, powerful thing."

The 42-year-old singer has teamed up with Walgreens for their "This Is Our Shot" PSA, which reminds Americans that getting the vaccine is the nation's opportunity to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legend, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also notes that he wants "to make sure as many people take advantage of this opportunity as possible, because that's the ticket to us getting back together."

"That's the ticket to us having concerts again, family reunions, barbeques, all of the things we've been missing out on," he says. "I think so many people have been missing out on that touch, that human contact, and just being able to enjoy it without having in the back of your mind, 'I might get sick from this,' or, 'I might pass this sickness on to someone in my family that's vulnerable.'"

"Having that hanging over your head for an entire year has been a tough thing for so many people," Legend added. "The vaccine is our shot to get past that."