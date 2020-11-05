John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry and More Stars Bring the Magic in 2nd 'Disney Family Singalong'

Sunday provided families stuck at home with yet another night filled with musical Disney magic.

ABC's second star-studded Disney Family Singalong brought together a whole new slate of celebs who, from the comfort of their own homes while social distancing, belted out fun, exciting covers of some classic Disney tunes.

The one-hour event was filled with amazing performances, special appearances and heartwarming moments that helped viewers enjoy a special evening of being together, even while having to be apart.

The night kicked off with a super fun group performance led by Kermit the Frog and Seth Rogen, as well as all the other beloved Muppets and the night's celeb guests, as they delivered a rousing rendition of the Disney Family Singalong theme song!

After a vocal warm-up led by Tituss Burgess, Rogen then helped kick things off in earnest when he was joined by Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III -- the child star who plays Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King -- for a performance of "Hakuna Matata."

Rebel Wilson, meanwhile, showed off her villainous side by singing one of the most iconic tunes in the history of Disney animated classics, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid. The Australian actress brought all the devious charm imaginable to her portrayal of the iconic sea witch Ursula.

Keke Palmer also showed off her vocal prowess with a spot-on cover of Hercules' "Zero to Hero," which she belted out with next-level power and energy, perfecly capturing the exciting spirit of the beloved original.

Palmer also got a little help from some of the Dancing With the Stars pros -- including coupled-up dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Sasha Farber as Emma Slater. Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold and Alan Bersten also joined the at-home performance, which brought them all together with the magic of editing.

Frozen's Idina Menzel also joined in on the fun, and decided to change things up by singing a classic from a different Disney film, Aladdin.

"I am going to do a duet of 'A Whole New World.' It's a song I've been singing my whole life," Menzel told host Ryan Seacrest before the number. "I actually used to sing at weddings and bar mitzvahs when I was younger, and I used to sing this song all the time."

Mendel was joined by Tony Award winner Ben Platt for the magical, high-flying duet, and the two Broadway legends knocked the performance out of the park.

Later, Halsey also joined in to pay tribute to the hero of The Little Mermaid and belted out a stunning cover of "Part of Your World," while rocking long, Ariel-inspired crimson locks and singing from in front of her fireplace.

Katy Perry, meanwhile, delivered one of the most surprisingly emotional performances of the night -- even while dressed in one of her trademark elaborate costumes.

The American Idol judge, who has been very open about the challenges of being pregnant amid the coronavirus crisis, paid tribute to mothers and motherhood by dressing up like Dumbo's mom -- and dressing her puppy Nugget up like Dumbo -- for a moving rendition of Dumbo's "Baby Mine."

Josh Gad also made a special appearance, reprising his vocal role as Olaf from Disney's Frozen with a performance of "When I Am Older" that was simply adorable.

Another star who sang one of the Disney tunes they themsevles made famous was Anika Noni Rose, the star of The Princess and the Frog, who sang "Almost There" from her 2009 animated classic. Rose got some help from Chloe X Halle, who helped the tune really shine in all it's inspirational glory.

One of the biggest, most Broadway worthy performances came toward the end of the special, when John Legend and Jennifer Hudson teamed up -- separately, from their own homes -- for a stunning duet of "Beauty and the Beast," from the animated classic of the same name.

Legend sang while playing his personal piano, and Hudson belted out her stunning vocals while drenched in moody lighting in front of a grand staircase, giving their number the most polished and set-decorated appearance of the night.

Shakira was tapped to perform her original tune "Try Everything" from Zootopia, while Miguel and Christina Aguilera belted out a duet of Coco's "Remember Me."

In one of the most elaborate home-taped numbers, Julianne Hough, her brother Derek Hough, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert joined together for a dance-filled performance of Mary Poppins' "Step In Time."

Using trick photography and digital editing, Derek managed to play several different chimney sweeps to make the number as full and energetic as possible. Julianne, meanwhile, played the film's titular magical nanny, and was practically perfect in every way.

Finally, the Disney Family Singalong closed out the show with an emotional rendition of Peter Pan's "Your Mother and Mine," performed beautifully by Sabrina Carpenter and celebrated concert pianist Lang Lang.

Check out the video below for more on the first Disney Family Singalong -- featuring Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato, among many others -- which aired last month.