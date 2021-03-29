John Legend Shares Easter Bunny Dance With Daughter Luna in Sweet Post -- Watch!

The Easter Bunny came early this year! John Legend donned a traditional Easter Bunny costume to surprise his little girl, Luna, and the pair shared a cute daddy-daughter dance.

In an video Legend posted to Instagram on Saturday, the EGOT-winner is decked out in a head-to-toe bunny outfit, and is spinning around with his 4-year-old girl in a back-patio deck.

As the pair dance to Estelle's "American Boy" (which, fun fact, Legend helped create, write and produce), Luna steps up with both feet onto Legend's legs and he twirls her around while bopping around to the tune.

After a few spins, Luna jumps off and adorably points to the Easter Bunny, declaring, "Ha ha! You're daddy!"

Legend sweetly captioned the cute video, "She knew it was me."

Legend later shared another snapshot of himself, in a bunny costume, with his lovely wife Chrissy Teigen sweetly sitting in his lap.

"She suspected it was me as well," Legend captioned the post.

Teigen, meanwhile, shared a quartet of similar snapshots, which turned out to be surprisingly romantic and heartfelt as she sat on her Easter Bunny husband's lap and placed her arms around his shoulders.

Teigen captioned the slideshow simply, "My bunny."

The couple and their cute kids -- including 2-year-old son Miles -- celebrated Easter a bit early. The actual holiday falls on Sunday, April 4.

For more on Luna's past run-ins with the fabled Easter Bunny, check out the adorable video below.