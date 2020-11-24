John Legend Shares He Was Uncomfortable at Chrissy Teigen's Request to Take Photos of Late Son Jack

John Legend is opening up about being initially apprehensive about his wife, Chrissy Teigen's, decision to take heartbreaking photos of their late son, Jack. In September, the couple suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, and in an emotional Instagram post, Teigen shared intimate photos of herself crying at the hospital, including one of her holding baby Jack in her arms.

The couple appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday and talked about the decision to share the deeply personal photos. Teigen said the photos were for the "people that were hurting."

"I don't care if you were offended or disgusted," Teigen said, acknowledging Legend himself was uncomfortable taking the photos. "I understand it could be that way for people."

Legend then explained his initial feelings.

"She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was, like, worried, I was like, 'I don't want to, like, commemorate this pain,'" he noted. "But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don't walk away with anything, you have this emptiness -- and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember."

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people," he also said. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Legend said the experience brought him even closer to Teigen.

"I just know that I love my wife, more than ever," he shared. "We've been through so many challenges together and they've made her stronger, and I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy."

"But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family," he continued.

As for Teigen, she was touched by the incredible outpouring of support she received, including getting thousands of letters.

"Obviously it's so painful to go through something like this, as a woman -- something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of -- obviously there's a father involved," she said. "The support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible."

Earlier this month, Legend also talked to ET about the support he and Teigen have received.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

Watch the video below for more.