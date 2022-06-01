John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID, Drops Out of Dead & Company Performance

John Mayer is one of the many celebrities who has recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday night, Dead & Company, which is made up of members from Grateful Dead, revealed on Instagram that the 44-year-old musician would not be able to perform with them as planned.

"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming 'Playing in the Sand' event in Riviera Cancun Jan. 7-10," the band announced on Instagram.

Dead & Company added that the weekend of performances in Mexico will now include appearances by Dos Hermanos con Amigos as well as "special guests and sit-ins including @MissMargoPrice and others."

“We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have," Bobby Weir said in a statement.

The band did not share how Mayer, who has been playing guitar with the group for years, is doing or whether he is experiencing any COVID-related symptoms.

Back in August, Dead & Company announced a vaccine mandate for concertgoers at their shows.

“We care so much about everyone involved in making this tour happen and all of you attending," the band shared at the time. "So we will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48 hrs of your event to attend select dates of the tour."