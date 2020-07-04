John Mayer, Tyga, & More Musicians Who Have Recorded Songs About Social Distancing & the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to social distancing restrictions and self-quarantining for many worldwide -- while also mandating the cancellation of concerts and performances for nearly every working musician and band.

However, some are finding inspiration in uncertain times, recording and sharing new songs inspired by the pandemic, social distancing or just the shifting, anxious atmosphere that accompanies the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 virus.

From Curtis Roach's prescient and catchy TikTok hit, "Bored in the House," to John Mayer channeling Mister Rogers to assure fans that "You Are Still You," there's plenty of new songs to entertain and distract while we heed the advice of medical professionals and stay at home.

Read on to check out the latest coronavirus-inspired tracks and check back soon for more new releases!

Tyga x Curtis Roach - "Bored In The House"

Roach's TikTok-born hit was actually released and gaining momentum on the popular video app before the United States started going on lockdown due to the pandemic. The young rapper could never have predicted that his track -- which he initially just wrote about a boring day at home -- would be come an anthem in the time of COVID-19 social distancing.

"I had no idea that any of this was gonna happen. It’s kind of like the stars aligned -- for real," he told the New York Post. Then Tyga reached out to drop a remix, with a video inspired by fans and followers stuck at home, and the rest is viral history.

John Mayer - "You Are Still You"

The rock star gave off major Mister Rogers vibes while crooning an uplifting new tune on Instagram Live on April 5. "Though the present situation can be scary / You're the him or her you were in January," Mayer assures listeners, singing over a pre-recorded instrumental. "And all your friends will help to see you through / So don't be blue, you are still you."

Bon Iver - "Things Behind Things Behind Things"

Justin Vernon debuted his new track, which certainly seems to be inspired by the uncertain political and social climate, in a set during a live-stream event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on April 4. "There's so much going on and so much fear and so much pain, there's a lot of sickness and there's a lot of stillness and fear," he said before sharing the new track from his Eau Claire, Wisconsin, studio.

"I can't go through the motions / I can't go through the motions / How am I supposed to do this, how / I am afraid of change," Vernon sings in the new track, accompanying himself on electric guitar. "The way I look back makes me a competitor / There are things behind things behind things / There are rings within rings within rings."

Passenger - "The Venice Canals"

The English singer-songwriter shared his new tune on social media on April 4, choosing to focus on the environmental positives that have become side-effects of social distancing and worldwide lockdowns -- like clearer skies and reduced pollution in high-traffic regions like Beijing, Singapore and New York City. "Don't get me wrong, this ain't no happy song / And there's nothing much to hold on to for now," he sings in the chorus, "But when you're feeling low, my dear / Just know the water's crystal-clear, and the fish are swimming in the Venice canals."

Charlie XCX - New Album (TBD)

The pop star announced plans for a new album on April 6, tentatively titled How I'm Feeling Now, which she said would be a collaborative, DIY process, shared with fans online as she goes. "The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times, because I'm only going to be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything."

For more coronavirus-inspired songs, check out Spotify "data alchemist" Glenn McDonald's comprehensive playlist of all the songs that have been released about the ongoing pandemic, from the ones on this list to producer iMarkkeyz’s viral remix of that now-infamous Cardi B clip, and much more: