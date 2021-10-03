John Oliver's 2018 Warning to Meghan Markle Goes Viral After Oprah Interview

In her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle explained that she didn't know what she was getting into when she joined the royal family. But in a resurfaced interview from 2018, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver warns the Duchess of Sussex why she shouldn't marry into the monarchy.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," Oliver said while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, just months prior to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of, she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

The British comedian went on to slam the royal family during his Late Show appearance, saying, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly, pseudo job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I've just said."

Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, touched on a host of shocking topics throughout their 90-minute tell-all with Winfrey, including racism within the royal family, the duchess' struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts, and claims that security and finances were pulled from them and their young son, Archie, after their decision to leave life as senior royals.

