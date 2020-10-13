John Travolta Posts Wedding Pic in Honor of Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday

John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife. Three months after Kelly Preston's death, following a private battle with cancer, Travolta took to Instagram to mark what would've been her 58th birthday.

In a side-by-side post, Travolta shared a photo of his parents' wedding and a pic from his and Preston's 1991 nuptials. In the image with Preston, Travolta is all smiles as he holds his beautiful bride.

"Happy Birthday hon!" Travolta captioned the post. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

After tying the knot in 1991, Travolta and Preston went on to have three children: Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett, who died at 16 in 2009.

Travolta first shared news of his wife's death on Instagram, writing that she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he wrote in part. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

