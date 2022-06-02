Johnny Depp Takes The Stage With Jeff Beck After Defamation Win: 'What A Result'

Johnny Depp took the stage alongside Jeff Beck in the UK Thursday night, marking his first public appearance since a jury ruled in his favor in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined the famed guitarist on the last leg of Beck's tour in the UK at a performance at the Sage venue in Gateshead, in Northern England.

While Depp did not mention the trial or the verdict, Beck appeared to, stating, "What a result," the BBC reports.

The appearance also appeared to turn the page in Depp's proverbial book, as Beck announced that he and Depp have been collaborating on a new album that they will be releasing next month.

"I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck reportedly declared during the concert on Thursday. "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Depp previously joined Beck on stage over the weekend, ahead of the jury's decision.

On Wednesday, after a total of 14 hours of deliberations, that spanned three days, the seven-member jury unanimously decided that Depp, 58, was defamed by Heard and that she "acted with actual malice."

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Following the verdict, Depp took to social media to react. In a statement posted to Instagram, Depp said that he is “truly humbled” that the jury “gave me my life back.”