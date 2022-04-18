Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard: A Breakdown of the Ongoing Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp is facing off against Amber Heard in a contentious legal battle, where new information is coming to light and new accusations are being leveled during each day of the trial.

The libel lawsuit, which was first filed in 2019, kicked off on April 11, with opening statements the following day that set the tone for the tumultuous courtroom battle that was about to commence. Depp's lawyers alleged that Heard was fabricating claims to cast her ex-husband in a bad light, and Heard's lawyers accused Depp of sexual violence during their marriage -- among other claims.

The lawsuit itself kicked off nearly six years after Heard first filed for divorce from Depp, on May 25, 2016, after 15 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Days later, Heard was granted a temporary restraining order against Depp after an incident in which Heard claims Depp physically attacked her, which Depp has long denied.

As part of their divorce, which was finalized in January 2017, Depp was ordered to pay Heard $7 million, which she chose to instead have donated to several charities. But that would prove to be far from the end of the road for the former couple's legal sparring.

With Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit in full swing, ET is breaking down what sparked the suit, and what has surfaced over the course of the courtroom battle.

The Beginning -- The Basis for The Lawsuit

Depp first filed his libel lawsuit against Heard in March 2019, in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, however, their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

In the suit, Depp claims that Heard's allegations of abuse against him were an "elaborate hoax." Depp alleges the op-ed caused damage to his career. He says he was dropped from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise four days after the op-ed was published.

Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." While Depp originally filed in 2019, the subsequent coronavirus pandemic pushed the case back significantly.

The Opening Statements

In the opening statements, which were broadcast on CourtTV, Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, claimed that Heard suffered abuse that "took many forms," including physical, emotional and psychological.

The headline for the online version of Heard's op-ed read "Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." Rottenborn claimed that Heard did not write the headline herself, nor was she given final approval for it. However, the attorney alleged of the headline, "Tragically, it's true."

"Amber did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp," Rottenborn claimed. "You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered. You'll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that it happened."

Depp's rep refuted the claims in a statement to ET, sharing, "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber’s allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of 'sexual violence.' Words are key in a defamation case and conveniently, this allegation only came after that."

In her opening statement, Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, reiterated the allegation that Heard fabricated her claims to elevate her own career and notoriety amid the height of the #MeToo Movement.

Johnny Depp's Sister Is the First to Testify

The actor's sister -- and personal manager -- Christi Dembrowski was the first person to take the stand to refute Heard's claims that Depp was abusive. According to Dembrowski, she witnessed Depp being physically abused and hurt by their mother, and claimed that Depp swore to never perpetrate that sort of violence. She also claimed that she'd not seen a reason to believe that Depp struggled with drugs or alcohol abuse.

However, on cross-examination, Dembrowski struggled to reconcile her defense of Depp's mental health with text messages she sent in which she expressed concern over his use of pain pills. One text, sent to Heard, read, "I love him so much but he needs help." Dembrowski claimed that was specifically in connection to his dependence on pain medication.

Dembrowski also claimed that Heard once called Depp, while married, “an old, fat man," Dembrowski claims that Heard got mad when Depp was offered advertising work for Dior, and allegedly told the actor, "They’re about class and style and you don’t have style."

Depp's Longtime Friend Isaac Baruch Defends the Actor in Emotional Testimony

Depp's longtime friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch took the stand on April 13, and claimed that he'd only ever seen the couple in two arguments -- once in person and once over the phone. Baruch claimed that Heard had told him once that Depp had thrown a phone and struck her in the face, but Baruch stated that he did not see any visible marks on Heard's face when he saw her the day after the alleged altercation.

Baruch also claims to have seen a security camera video of Heard practicing getting hit by a fake punch thrown by her sister while in the elevator at the building here Depp and Heard lived. Depp's lawyers have claimed this video shows Heard practicing for a real punch in the future as part of her alleged efforts to fabricate evidence of abuse.

Baruch got emotional as he defended his longtime friend and chastised Heard, stating, "His family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff, and it’s not fair. It’s not right, what she did ... It’s insane."

However, Baruch -- who has known Depp since the 1980s and previously worked as the manager of Depp's nightclub, The Viper Room -- confirmed that he received profane texts from Depp regarding his ex in 2016, including one in which the actor said he hoped Heard's “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f**king trunk of a Honda Civic." Another text read, "That c*** ruined such a f**king cool life we had for a while."

Heard's Former Personal Assistant Claims She Was Verbally Abusive as a Boss

Day four of the trial, on April 14, saw Kate James, Heard's former personal assistant paint a rather negative picture of her ex-employer. James' testimony was part of a taped deposition that was played for the jury. She claimed that she never saw any evidence that Heard was abused or hurt by Depp, and that she was around nearly constantly as Heard's assistant.

She claimed that she was initially paid $25 per hour to be Heard's assistant -- a job she had from 2012 to 2015 -- and that her salary was raised to $50,000 per year, but only after Heard allegedly "screamed abuses" at her when she asked for a raise.

James claims that Heard was a "dramatic" person in general, and had seen the actress fly into a "blind rage." In contrast, she described Depp, upon her first meeting him, as "shy, peaceful, quiet" and said he behaved like "a total Southern Gentleman."

James further alleged that Heard once spit in her face while discussing the possibility of a raise, and claimed that Heard would have something akin to "manic episodes," allegedly calling James and texting incoherently at odd hours of the night. James claimed that Heard treated her own sister "like a dog that you kicked," and said she was once told by Heard's mother that she was "terrified" of her daughter.

Former Marriage Counselor Says Both Parties Were Aggressive

Laurel Anderson, a marriage counselor who saw the former couple for four sessions, took the stage on day four and shared her accounting of what she claims to have seen from the pair over the short time she worked with them.

Anderson said -- in a deposition taped in February and played in court on April 14 -- that the two engaged in "mutual abuse," where Heard would often initiate conflict, or respond to perceived insults or provocation by fighting. Anderson claimed that Depp would often try to deescalate fights and attempt to leave the situation, but Heard would amp up the argument.

"If [Depp] was going to leave her to deescalate the fight, she would strike him to keep him there," Anderson claimed. She also stated, "I think [Depp] may have initiated it on occasions too. That I am less sure on."

The Chef and the Finger Tip

Depp's personal doctor, Dr. David Kipper, and Depp's nurse, Debbie Lloyd, appeared in video depositions as court returned on Monday, where they testified about a 2015 incident in which the tip of Depp's middle finger was sliced off.

Lloyd said that she'd been told several different stories about how the incident happened -- including one account that claimed Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp, which shattered on his hand and sliced his finger to the bone.

However, Kipper states that Depp himself took the blame for the incident. Depp and Heard were in Australia at the time, and Kipper testified that he and Lloyd had traveled with them to care for Depp as he struggled with addiction issues. Depp texted Kipper the night of the severing, and wrote "I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to a hospital."

Kipper testified that he treated Depp's wounds and eventually took him to an emergency room. Kipper stated that, after a search, a chef on the premises found the tip of Depp's finger on the floor of the kitchen and it was successfully reattached.

Kipper also testified that, eventually, Heard also became his patient, and that he never saw any instances of physical abuse, nor did either party ever seek treatment for injuries that would have likely stemmed from domestic violence.

As the libel lawsuit continues, ET will be following along and breaking down the testimony presented in the high-profile battle.