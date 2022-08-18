JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up Again After Briefly Rekindling Romance

It’s over, once again, for JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. In a recent TikTok live, Prew confirmed that she has been single for almost two months.

“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am,” Prew told the camera during her live. “I been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

Prew continued, “We're both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

So far, Siwa has not commented on the status of their relationship. The Dance Moms alum and Prew split in October 2021 after a year of dating. In May, Siwa and Prew announced they had rekindled their relationship with a sweet Instagram post.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa captioned the picture of her sweetly kissing Prew during a trip to Disneyland.

The same month, the “Boomerang” singer spoke to ET and confirmed that she was in a relationship.

"I am in a relationship and I’m very happy and very lucky to be loved. It's been very nice," Siwa said.

"I think something that's been great, is it's been so honest, and I think that's a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn't," she continued. "But this is just so pure and so honest, and it's so real and it just feels like I/we got it right."