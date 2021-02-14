JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine's Day With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa is showing love to her girlfriend on their first Valentine's Day together. On Sunday, the 17-year-old star took to Instagram to let the world know she is "so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever."

"It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!🥰 No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does," Siwa said of her girlfriend Kylie. "I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7."

"I love you more thank you’ll ever know," she added.

Kylie also shared a sweet post to JoJo Siwa on her Instagram story. "Getting to spend Valentine's Day w the BEST human on earth," she wrote.

Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, introduced fans to her girlfriend while celebrating their 1-month anniversary last week. While celebrating the milestone in their relationship, Siwa said she's the happiest she's ever been.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️"

The former Dance Moms alum also shared a video of the two on TikTok, writing, "I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️."

Last month, Siwa gave a heartfelt thank you to her followers for "the most endless amount of love and support" after she came out.

"I am really, really, happy! And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really really happy," she said in a 15-minute video. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome… I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"