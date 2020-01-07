JoJo Siwa Is a Blonde Again Days After Dyeing Her Hair Brown

JoJo Siwa is back to her roots, days after dyeing her hair brown. The 17-year-old dancer revealed that she was back to her original blonde hair color on her TikTok on Monday. Sharing a video in which she has her brunette locks in her signature ponytail, she starts to dance, then taps the screen and is seen with blonde hair.

"We back," she wrote alongside the clip. On her Instagram, Siwa also showed off the lighter shade in a picture where she is smiling and holding up a peace sign.

"Brown hair was fun.... but blonde is my thing," the entertainer captioned her pic.

On Friday, Siwa revealed that she had dyed her hair brown in a TikTok and Instagram post. The "Nonstop" singer received a slew of mixed messages about her new look.

Just last month for her 17th birthday, Siwa let down her signature ponytail and bow to rock a totally different style. ET recently spoke with Siwa about breaking the internet with her makeovers.

"It's hilarious," Siwa said of the massive response from fans after she ditched her ponytail. "I knew it would be a shock to people ... I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did."

"The bow will never be over," she added. "I mean, the bow is my life. I loved it ever since I was little. It's become who I am."

