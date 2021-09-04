JoJo Siwa Praises Her 'Most Wonderful' Girlfriend While Encouraging Fans to 'Love Who You Want to Love'

JoJo Siwa wants the rest of the world to feel the love that she feels since coming out as part of the LGBTQ community. At the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards, the 17-year-old internet star virtually presented The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo with the Outstanding Children’s Programming accolade, and in doing so, spoke to fans about being in relationships with whomever you choose.

"I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy," she said in praise of her partner, 18-year-old Kylie Prew. "That is all that matters."

Siwa wanted all her fans to know that "loving who you want to love is totally awesome."

"If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall in love with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible," she exclaimed. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated."

Siwa also shared a quote that her dad told her. "He said, 'Hey man, love is universal,' That really is so, so true," she said excitedly.

The YouTube star also encouraged viewers who might be in an "unsupported environment," and who need help with coming out, to visit TheTrevorProject.org or GLAAD.org.