Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Claps Back About Privacy and Boundaries Online

Mady Gosselin has made her point loud and clear.

The 22-year-old daughter of former reality stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin took to TikTok with a frank response to someone commenting about her famous family.

"This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," she began her video message. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

Added Mady, "As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business."

In defense of herself and her seven siblings, Mady also raised the fact that they are no longer children and the public chatter will continue to affect them. "Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she said. "There seems to be, like, a public consensus that if you’re in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true. Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish."

Though they became public figures through 11 seasons of their family's since-canceled reality show, Mady made it clear that their lives are theirs to share -- and how much they do is up to them.

"As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life," she said. "What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that. I’m sorry if that’s hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can’t respect it, then unfollow me or I’ll block you."

Before ending her video, the twin urged people to behave with general decency online. "The internet shouldn’t be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see," she said. "Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn’t say things that you wouldn’t say right to my face. Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet."

ET recently spoke with Mady's younger brother, Collin, 18, who has been living with dad Jon and his fellow sextuplet, Hannah. According to Collin, he has not spoken to their other siblings in about six years.

"I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he said. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

While they have not been in contact, Collin had only kinds words for his brothers and sisters. "I love my siblings. I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings. I love them to death," Collin said through tears. "I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles."

"I hope they're doing well," he added. "I hope they're living the lives that they want and that they're happy."