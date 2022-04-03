Jon Batiste Gives Moving Performance on New York City Subway Ahead of 2022 GRAMMYs

Jon Batiste got in one more performance before the 2022 GRAMMYs. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram hours ahead of Sunday's Las Vegas ceremony to share a video of himself performing in the New York City subway.

In the clip, Batiste gathered with his friends below ground for a self-proclaimed "love riot," during which he performed his 2021 track, "Cry."

After his subway performance, Batiste and his pals headed off to the studio for one last pre-GRAMMYs session.

"Love riots are like chaotic, fun, impromptu musical parades. It started as something I would do in transit from one place to the next, whether on the way to the recording studio or to rehearsal or even just to the market," he explained. "It borrows from the second-line tradition of my hometown New Orleans, typically starting with a few people and gathering folks along the way. I love the feeling of ceremony and sense of community that it brings."

Batiste is the most-nominated artist at this year's GRAMMY Awards. He earned 11 nods, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Music Video.

"I was astounded," Batiste told ET's Kevin Frazier after learning of his nominations. "I was just jumping up and down in the living room and people were blowing my phone up."

"I'm overwhelmed with joy and I'm grateful," he added. "I've been doing this for a long time, since I was a little boy, and I just really love music and I love what it can do in the world. And now, I have a lot of opportunities now, more than I had yesterday, to continue to do that."

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.