Jon Pardi Shares the Best Part of Newlywed Life and Touring With Wife Summer (Exclusive)

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are taking their newlywed bliss on the road! The "Last Night Lonely" singer always has his wife along for the ride when he hits the road to tour, giving them a chance to grow as a couple.

“I still think figuring things out is a fun part,” Pardi exclusively tells ET’s Cassie DiLaura during a tour of his bus during a stop at his home in Nashville.

As for the things that he doesn’t like about his bus mate, “I hate that you throw your wet gym clothes in this pile,” he quips. “That you have so much makeup stuff everywhere.”

But for Pardi, 37, and Duncan, 32, keeping it real on the road is the best part. “I could be, ‘Oh, the romantic candlelight dinners that we had,’ he says about the tour romance. “And we’re like, ‘What do you want? Pizza? Let’s order pizza.’”

Duncan has been documenting their time on the road via Instagram. Last month, she shared a video of her joining her man onstage.

“The last girl that he took back home to Mama 🤪🕺🏽🥰,” she captioned the post using Pardi's lyrics.

The "Tequila Little Time" singer and Duncan tied the knot in November 2020. The couple got married at Saddle Woods Farm in Tennessee after canceling their Memorial Day weekend wedding due to COVID-19, ET confirmed at the time.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

ET exclusively broke the news of Pardi and Duncan's engagement in October 2019, after two years of dating. Pardi popped the question onstage during the second night of his back-to-back shows as part of his headlining Heartache Medication Tour.

Pardi's latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, is out Sept. 2.