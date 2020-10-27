Jon Stewart Is Returning to TV 5 Years After 'Daily Show' Exit

Jon Stewart is making a comeback! Over five years after he stepped down as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, the 57-year-old comedian and activist is returning to TV with an original current affairs series on Apple TV+.

The one-hour episodes, which will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart, will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. In addition, each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast.

This will be Stewart's first big return to being in front of the camera, but he has been hard at work behind the scenes. This year, he wrote and directed the film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, and he also serves as an executive producer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Jay L. Clendenin

On top of all this, he's played an integral role in the passing of legislation, including the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill, which benefited thousands of first responders and their families. He also works with organizations such as the Warrior Games and various USO efforts to help wounded veterans in America.