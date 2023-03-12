Jonathan Majors Shares How He's Preparing to Portray Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas' (Exclusive)

Jonathan Majors knows very well that portraying Dennis Rodman is a huge undertaking. It's probably why he wants to connect with the NBA legend himself.

The 33-year-old actor spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and teased a bit about how he's preparing for the upcoming film dubbed 48 Hours in Vegas, which will focus on Rodman's infamous trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.

"Little by little," said Majors when asked how he intends to embody Rodman and his mad genius self. "A lot of studying. I want to get with him, Dennis. I'm coming for you! Let's have a chat, humbly. I need to. We need to meet."

Meeting him probably won't be all that difficult, considering Rodman's reportedly an executive producer on the film, alongside Ari Lubet and Will Allegra. According to Deadline, which first broke the news about the upcoming biopic, Jordan VanDina penned the script during the pandemic and film distributor Lionsgate instantly fell in love with it.

Majors is known for going to great lengths to depict his characters. He recently spoke to ET and shared why he opted to transform his body for Creed III, to the point he had only four percent body fat.

"I wanted you guys going into that last fight not knowing who was going to win," he said. "So we needed somebody physically formidable, you know, on top of his stuff."

Majors also said filming has not started for the Rodman biopic. "It's down the line a bit," he added.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.