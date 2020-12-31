Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Secretly Married His 'Best Friend' This Year

The groom wore lilac.

Jonathan Van Ness nonchalantly revealed in a New Year's Eve Instagram post that he tied the knot this year. "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me," the Queer Eye star wrote. "2020 was a year unlike any other."

Amid reflections on personal and professional achievements, JVN wrote, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with." His husband is London-born model Mark Peacock. (Their wedding photo is fourth in the carousel.)

Among the well-wishers in JVN's comments were his Queer Eye co-stars, with Bobby Berk writing, "Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! 🤣 love you Mark and Johnny!"

Karamo Brown commented "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world," while Tan France added, "Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage ❤️."

Antoni Porowski, meanwhile, joked, "wait you got a dog?!?!?!"

Earlier this month, JVN played coy about his relationship status during an interview with Self, saying, "It's not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure."

Turns out, he didn't need that much more time to reveal he's said "I do!"