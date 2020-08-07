Jordana Brewster Files for Divorce From Husband Andrew Form After 13 Years of Marriage

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form are going their separate ways. The couple has split after 13 years of marriage.

Brewster filed for divorce last Wednesday, just before the Fourth of July holiday, ET confirms. The Fast & Furious star's divorce filing comes a month after reports surfaced that the pair had "quietly separated" earlier this year. ET has reached out to Brewster's and Form's reps for comment.

The actress and film producer met on the set of 2006's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Brewster starred in. They announced their engagement in November of that year and tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in May 2007. Brewster, 40, and Form, 48, share two sons: 6-year-old Julian and 4-year-old Rowan.

"We started dating in secret -- you know, hanging out in my trailer -- because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," Brewster previously told InStyle Weddings of their relationship.

Brewster last shared a photo of Form on Instagram on April 12. The pic shows Form lounging on a couch with their two sons, as well as Brewster's father. The pair's split appears to be amicable, as Brewster commented on one of Form's recent Instagram pics one day after filing for divorce.

