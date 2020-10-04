Jordyn Woods on 'The Masked Singer' and How Jaden Smith Inspired Her to Start Singing (Exclusive)

After crushing her way to the top eight on this season ofThe Masked Singer, The Kangaroo got bounced on Wednesday, and revealed herself to be actress and TV personality Jordyn Woods.

One day after her elimination, Woods joined ET's Deidre Behar via video chat. The 22-year-old star opened up about her time on the show, her future musical aspirations after performing for an audience for the first time, and how Jaden Smith inspired her journey in the first place.

"The hardest part [of being on the show] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day," Woods reflected. '"As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show.... I’ve never performed on stage, ever."

However, despite the nerves, Woods said she still wishes she'd gone farther so she could have shown even more of her range.

"I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to," Woods said. "I think that my next song was going to be 'All the Stars' by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would’ve loved to do that 'cause I was gonna rap a little bit."

Nonetheless, Woods went a long way as the Kangaroo, beating out 10 other contestants and consistently wowing the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- especially when she finally revealed that she had never sung in front of an audience before.

"Robin comparing me to India Arie and Jordin Sparks. That was probably one of the biggest compliments I’ve ever gotten," Woods recalled.

Now that her time on The Masked Singer has come to an end, Woods said that a whole new adventure awaits on the horizon -- as soon as the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and social distancing protocols subside. Specifically, she wants to record her debut album.

"I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]," she revealed. "Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible."

Woods said that her music is "more of a passion project" and that she hasn't signed with any label. However, she actually has loftier goals in mind.

"I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label," she revealed, adding that she feels like the "possibilities are endless" when it comes to her career as a entertainer.

One possibility involves collaborating with Jaden Smith, with whom Woods has long been family friends.

"Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning," she said of the "Icon" singer, and son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. "Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything."

"He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening," she said.

When asked if she would like to work with Smith when she gets back in the studio, Woods said, "For sure! I think that is a no-brainer. "It’s like being with your best friend and having fun."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.