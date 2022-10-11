Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach.

The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Hercules in his first lead role in the 1970 movie, Hercules in New York.

Baena posted a fun video of himself rocking his muscle-baring look set to the theme of Conan the Barbarian (another famous role his father took on) on Instagram and fans immediately began comparing him to Schwarzenegger.

"You are your daddy's son," one commenter wrote.

"Arnold copy paste," another remarked.

"I had a little too much fun in tonight’s costume 😂," Baena captioned the video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Hercules in New York' YouTube

During Monday's show, Baena and Karagach performed a Charleston set to "A Star Is Born" from Disney's Hercules.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the actor during rehearsals and he called the routine a "full circle moment," referencing Schwarzenegger's role.

"Also, you know, Hercules' dad is Zeus, and my dad just recently did a commercial in which he was Zeus," Baena told ET. "So, it’s kinda funny!"

He also joked of his costume (or lack thereof), "Basically, naked the whole time. I thought there was a breast plate on Hercules, but not this time."

On Monday night, Baena joked with ET's Denny Directo that his epic mullet was "the only thing keeping me warm tonight."

As for Baena's famous father, he's a big fan of his son's dance moves.

"I keep surprising him," Baena said at rehearsals. "He's watched the past three dances and he keeps saying, every week, he's like 'Jesus Christ, I can't even believe that you can move like that!' Because our family's not known for dancing, especially on my dad's side."

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.